Canada

Sophie Brochu first woman to be appointed chief executive of Hydro-Québec

By The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2020 7:57 pm
A 2016 file photo of Sophie Brochu. She is the first woman to become chief executive of Hydro-Québec. Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
A 2016 file photo of Sophie Brochu. She is the first woman to become chief executive of Hydro-Québec. Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Paul Chiasson/Global News

The former head of Energir will be the first woman to become chief executive of Hydro-Québec.

Sophie Brochu takes over for Eric Martel on Monday, the same day he becomes chief executive of Bombardier Inc., replacing Alain Bellemare. The Quebec government announced the appointment Wednesday.

READ MORE: Éric Martel to leave Hydro-Québec and replace Alain Bellemare at Bombardier

Brochu will work beside Jacynthe Côté, who is chairwoman of the public utility.

Brochu joined Energir in 1997, when it was known as Gaz Metropolitan, as vice-president of business development. She held various positions before becoming president and CEO in 2007.

READ MORE: Hydro-Québec issues warning about fraudulent coronavirus messages

Under her leadership, the company purchased Green Mountain Power, Vermont’s main electricity distributor, in addition to getting into the production of wind and solar energy.

Story continues below advertisement

Martel was appointed CEO of the government owned utility in 2015 after 13 years at Bombardier. He put forward a plan to double Hydro-Quebec’s revenues and profits by 2030.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
BombardierHYDROHydro-QuebecQuebec businessAlain BellemareEnergirEric MartelSophie BrochuQuebec crown corporation
