Start of lobster season delayed in southern New Brunswick

The start of the lobster season in southern New Brunswick has been delayed by a month due to fears over the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Fundy North Fishermen’s Association sent the request to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in Ottawa.

DFO accepted the request, and confirmed the date would be pushed back from March 31 to April 30 in Lobster Fishing Areas 36, covering Alma to the U.S. border, and 37, covering the Grand Manan Island region.

Current market conditions and concerns over COVID-19 were primary factors in the decision.

“COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving challenge,” said Jane Deeks, press secretary for Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, in an email to Global News. “And we will continue to consult with harvesters, processors, and industry partners to assess individual situations on an ongoing basis.”

Representatives from the Fundy North Fishermen’s Association were not available for comment as press time.