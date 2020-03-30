Menu

Weekly survey: Have you watched any livestream concerts since the virus hit?

By Alan Cross Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 9:38 am
Updated March 30, 2020 9:42 am
FILE - This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad. YouTube is making clear there will be no “birtherism” on its platform during this year's U.S. presidential election. Also banned: Election-related “deepfake” videos and anything that aims to mislead viewers about voting procedures and how to participate in the 2020 census. The Google-owned video service clarified its rules ahead of the Iowa caucuses Monday, Feb. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File).

We’re all in lockdown, deprived of our usual social interactions. Short-term pain for long-term relief, right? However optimistic you want to be, it’ll be a while before we get back to going to gigs and festivals.

Meanwhile, though performers gotta perform. It’s what they do. As a result, we’ve seen a huge uptick in the number of livestream concerts all over the world. Artists are figuring out how to best use YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter to reach fans and, in some cases, raise some much needed income.

Not a day goes by without some living room gig, private show, or virtual festival by everyone from DJs to country performers to rock bands. But is this working? Have you participated in any of these livestream concerts since the virus hit? Let me know.

