Weekly survey: Have you watched any livestream concerts since the virus hit?

We’re all in lockdown, deprived of our usual social interactions. Short-term pain for long-term relief, right? However optimistic you want to be, it’ll be a while before we get back to going to gigs and festivals.

Meanwhile, though performers gotta perform. It’s what they do. As a result, we’ve seen a huge uptick in the number of livestream concerts all over the world. Artists are figuring out how to best use YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter to reach fans and, in some cases, raise some much needed income.

Not a day goes by without some living room gig, private show, or virtual festival by everyone from DJs to country performers to rock bands. But is this working? Have you participated in any of these livestream concerts since the virus hit? Let me know.

Have you watched any livestream concerts since the virus hit? (And please retweet, okay? I want to get the maximum number of responses.) — Alan Cross (@alancross) March 30, 2020

