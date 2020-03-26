Alberta Energy Regulator names senior Saskatchewan government official as CEO

Send this page to someone via email

Laurie Pushor, Saskatchewan’s deputy minister of energy and resources, is to take over the Alberta Energy Regulator’s top job April 15.

The agency is tasked with overseeing the development of the province’s oil, gas and coal resources in an environmentally responsible way.

Pushor takes over an agency in transition and an industry that is being crushed economically by the novel coronavirus and an oil price

war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Last week, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney began rolling out an aid package that includes the government paying the industry’s levies to

the energy regulator for six months at a cost of $113 million.

Prior to the downturn, the regulator had already been overhauling management and staff at the direction of Kenney’s government, which

has said project approvals were taking far too long.

