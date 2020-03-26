Menu

Canada

Alberta Energy Regulator names senior Saskatchewan government official as CEO

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2020 2:09 pm
Updated March 26, 2020 2:15 pm
Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta facing period of ‘profound adversity’ over oil prices
WATCH ABOVE: Oil prices across the world continued to plummet Wednesday, which Premier Jason Kenney addressed during a grim speech inside the Alberta Legislature.

Laurie Pushor, Saskatchewan’s deputy minister of energy and resources, is to take over the Alberta Energy Regulator’s top job April 15.

The agency is tasked with overseeing the development of the province’s oil, gas and coal resources in an environmentally responsible way.

READ MORE: Sask. opposition still looking for answers about controversial GTH land deal

Pushor takes over an agency in transition and an industry that is being crushed economically by the novel coronavirus and an oil price
war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

READ MORE: Alberta premier says frustrating coronavirus stifling oil and gas economy

Last week, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney began rolling out an aid package that includes the government paying the industry’s levies to
the energy regulator for six months at a cost of $113 million.

READ MORE: Alberta Energy Regulator continues restructuring, laying off staff

Prior to the downturn, the regulator had already been overhauling management and staff at the direction of Kenney’s government, which
has said project approvals were taking far too long.

Story continues below advertisement
Jason Kenney says he won’t amend budget without ‘adequate information’
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Jason KenneyOilAlberta OilGasAlberta Energy RegulatorCoalAERLaurie Pushor
