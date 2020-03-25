Power knocked out in parts of Saskatoon after vehicle strikes substation

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of the west side of Saskatoon are without power Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a substation.

Saskatoon police said it happened around 7:30 a.m. at 33rd Street West and Edmonton Avenue.

Fire department officials said the driver was assessed and then taken to hospital.

The 53-year-old man suffered minor injuries, police said.

City of Saskatoon officials said affected customers have been switched to a temporary power supply where possible.

There is no word from the city on when power will be restored.

Police said traffic lights that are not working need to be treated as a four-way stop.

Traffic restrictions are in place on Edmonton Avenue between 31st and 33rd Streets and could be in place for up to four hours, police said.