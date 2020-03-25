Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Power knocked out in parts of Saskatoon after vehicle strikes substation

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 10:47 am
Updated March 25, 2020 11:22 am
City of Saskatoon officials said affected customers have been switched to a temporary power supply where possible.
City of Saskatoon officials said affected customers have been switched to a temporary power supply where possible. Ciara Yaschuk / Global News

Parts of the west side of Saskatoon are without power Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a substation.

Saskatoon police said it happened around 7:30 a.m. at 33rd Street West and Edmonton Avenue.

READ MORE: 1 killed, 2 injured in crash on snowy covered Saskatchewan highway

Fire department officials said the driver was assessed and then taken to hospital.

The 53-year-old man suffered minor injuries, police said.

City of Saskatoon officials said affected customers have been switched to a temporary power supply where possible.

There is no word from the city on when power will be restored.

READ MORE: Woman in critical condition after pedestrian collision involving semi by Lashburn, Sask.

Police said traffic lights that are not working need to be treated as a four-way stop.

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic restrictions are in place on Edmonton Avenue between 31st and 33rd Streets and could be in place for up to four hours, police said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceCity of SaskatoonPower OutageSaskatoon CrashSaskatoon CollisionSaskatoon Power OutageSubstation
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.