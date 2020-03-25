Teens charged after armed robbery in Dundas: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Two teens from Mississauga are now in custody following an alleged armed robbery at a convenience store in Dundas early Monday morning, according to Hamilton police.

Investigators say the pair were tracked down just minutes after they fled from the Mac’s Milk at 36 York Rd.

According to police, officers on the scene were tipped off by a resident who said they saw the suspects — a 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man — flee in a vehicle northbound on York Road.

Police say the suspect vehicle was recovered in the area of York Road and Fieldgate Street, with the suspects, who allegedly attempted to flee on foot, apprehended not far from the car.

Both suspects are facing a charge of robbery with a firearm. The 19-year-old is facing an additional charge of disguise with intent.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-2955 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

2:24 Coronavirus: Hamilton oncology doctor contracts COVID-19 Coronavirus: Hamilton oncology doctor contracts COVID-19