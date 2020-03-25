Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Teens charged after armed robbery in Dundas: Hamilton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 10:26 am
Hamilton police have arrested suspects connected to an armed robbery in Dundas on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Hamilton police have arrested suspects connected to an armed robbery in Dundas on Monday, March 23, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two teens from Mississauga are now in custody following an alleged armed robbery at a convenience store in Dundas early Monday morning, according to Hamilton police.

Investigators say the pair were tracked down just minutes after they fled from the Mac’s Milk at 36 York Rd.

According to police, officers on the scene were tipped off by a resident who said they saw the suspects — a 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man — flee in a vehicle northbound on York Road.

READ MORE: Hamilton-area man dead after single-vehicle collision near Mount Hope

Police say the suspect vehicle was recovered in the area of York Road and Fieldgate Street, with the suspects, who allegedly attempted to flee on foot, apprehended not far from the car.

Both suspects are facing a charge of robbery with a firearm. The 19-year-old is facing an additional charge of disguise with intent.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-2955 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Coronavirus: Hamilton oncology doctor contracts COVID-19
Coronavirus: Hamilton oncology doctor contracts COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceArmed RobberyHamilton CrimeHamilton robberyyork roadMac’s Milkfieldgate streetmac's milk on yorkMac's Milk robberyMac's Milk robbery Dundasrobbery at mac's in dundas
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.