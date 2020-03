Send this page to someone via email

About 3,000 customers were without power Wednesday morning in west Winnipeg.

At about 10 p.m. Tuesday, crews responded to outages in Brooklands, St. James and King Edward/Murray Park.

#mboutage A pole fire has caused an outage in the Brooklands. We’re working to get your power back on as soon as we can. Our crews appreciate your patience. pic.twitter.com/Dp8zKlkE41 — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) March 25, 2020

As of 7 a.m. two outages remained in Brooklands and St. James, with 3,116 customers without power.

TRAFFIC UPDATE:

MORAY & BRUCE

MORAY & NESS

NESS & WHYTEWOLD

NESS & MOUNT ROYAL

Lights have been restored. #WpgTMC #winnipeg #traffic — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) March 25, 2020