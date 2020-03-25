Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Quake off Russia’s far east islands prompts tsunami warning but no threat to B.C.: officials

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 25, 2020 12:02 am
Updated March 25, 2020 12:30 am
File photo.
File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake that struck near Russia’s far eastern Kuril Islands on Wednesday triggered a tsunami warning for the closest shores but did not pose a threat to British Columbia, according to B.C. emergency officials.

Emergency Info BC had originally tweeted about the quake and said to “standby for B.C. specific info” but a few moments later tweeted that it posed “no threat to B.C.”

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck 219 kilometres south-southeast of Severo on the Kuril chain north of Japan. It was 56 kilometres deep.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 1,000 kilometres of the quake’s epicenter.

It said earthquakes of this strength in the past have caused tsunamis far from the epicenter, and the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center was analyzing the event to determine the level of danger.

–With files from Global News’ Phil Heidenreich

Watch below: Some Global News videos about tsunamis.

Tsunami warning after strong quake near Indonesia
© 2020 The Associated Press
EarthquakeQuakeU.S. Geological Surveytsunami warningPacific Tsunami Warning CenterKuril IslandsSeveroThe Pacific Tsunami Warning CenterThe U.S. Geological SurveyThe U.S. National Tsunami Warning CenterU.S. National Tsunami Warning Center
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.