Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario man gives ID to Manitoba cop during traffic stop, then speeds off

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 11:21 am
OPP arrested a driver near Vermillion Bay, Ont., who fled police in Portage La Prairie, Man.
OPP arrested a driver near Vermillion Bay, Ont., who fled police in Portage La Prairie, Man. Nick Westoll / Global News

An Ontario man is facing charges after police say he fled a traffic stop, but not before leaving his identification with officers.

Portage la Prairie RCMP say an officer noticed an unregistered vehicle parked on the side of Highway 1 between Oakville and Elie around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP bust speeder zooming down the Perimeter at 186 km/h

The officer found a man sleeping in the backseat, woke him, and asked for his driver’s license. The man handed over his ID, and the officer did a routine check in his cruiser.

Mounties say when the officer returned to speak with the suspect, he had moved from the back seat to the driver’s seat and drove off while being questioned.

After several unsuccessful attempts to stop the vehicle along Highway 1 through Manitoba, Ontario Provincial Police eventually caught up to the suspect 150 km from the provincial border, near Vermillion Bay, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP seize 1.2 million illegal cigarettes during traffic stop

Mohamad Ibrahim, 27, from Windsor, Ont., was arrested and returned to Manitoba to face charges.

In addition to a list of traffic-related offences and two counts of fleeing from police, Ibrahim also received nearly $2,000 in fines.

Human trafficking-related charges laid after convoy pulled over: Saskatchewan RCMP
Human trafficking-related charges laid after convoy pulled over: Saskatchewan RCMP
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPOPPOntario Provincial PoliceManitoba RCMPFlight From PolicePortage la Prairie RCMPvermillion baydrive without insurancedriver's license RCMPMounties Manitoba
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.