Ontario man gives ID to Manitoba cop during traffic stop, then speeds off

An Ontario man is facing charges after police say he fled a traffic stop, but not before leaving his identification with officers.

Portage la Prairie RCMP say an officer noticed an unregistered vehicle parked on the side of Highway 1 between Oakville and Elie around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

The officer found a man sleeping in the backseat, woke him, and asked for his driver’s license. The man handed over his ID, and the officer did a routine check in his cruiser.

Mounties say when the officer returned to speak with the suspect, he had moved from the back seat to the driver’s seat and drove off while being questioned.

After several unsuccessful attempts to stop the vehicle along Highway 1 through Manitoba, Ontario Provincial Police eventually caught up to the suspect 150 km from the provincial border, near Vermillion Bay, Ont.

Mohamad Ibrahim, 27, from Windsor, Ont., was arrested and returned to Manitoba to face charges.

In addition to a list of traffic-related offences and two counts of fleeing from police, Ibrahim also received nearly $2,000 in fines.

