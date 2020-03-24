Head of Sûreté du Québec cleared of criminal allegations

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s Crown prosecutor will not be filing charges against Martin Prud’homme, head of the Sûreté du Québec, in connection with allegations of criminal offenses against him.

Prud’homme was suspended with pay in March of 2019, pending a probe by Quebec’s police watchdog, the Bureau d’enquêtes indépendentes (BEI).

Despite being cleared of criminal wrongdoing by the crown, Prud’homme will have to wait before being allowed back to work.

Quebec’s Minister of Public Security, Geneviève Guilbault said Thursday that the government’s executive employment branch, the Secrétariat des emplois supérieurs, is continuing to investigate the matter.

—With files from The Canadian Press

