Canada

Head of Sûreté du Québec cleared of criminal allegations

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 2:27 pm
Martin Prud'homme, the chief of Quebec's provincial police, has been cleared of criminal allegations but remains suspended pending an investigation by the governmentès executive employment branch. Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Martin Prud'homme, the chief of Quebec's provincial police, has been cleared of criminal allegations but remains suspended pending an investigation by the governmentès executive employment branch. Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s Crown prosecutor will not be filing charges against Martin Prud’homme, head of the Sûreté du Québec, in connection with allegations of criminal offenses against him.

Prud’homme was suspended with pay in March of 2019, pending a probe by Quebec’s police watchdog, the Bureau d’enquêtes indépendentes (BEI).

READ MORE: Sûreté du Québec head Martin Prud’homme suspended as criminal allegation investigated

Despite being cleared of criminal wrongdoing by the crown, Prud’homme will have to wait before being allowed back to work.

Quebec’s Minister of Public Security, Geneviève Guilbault said Thursday that the government’s executive employment branch, the Secrétariat des emplois supérieurs, is continuing to investigate the matter.

Upheaval at the Surete du Quebec
With files from The Canadian Press

