Kim Kardashian says Taylor Swift is ‘lying’ following leaked phone call

Days after the entirety of a controversial, 2016 phone call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West leaked online, Kim Kardashian — West’s wife — is holding Swift accountable for supposedly sparking life back into the four-year-old feud between the musicians, while also criticizing her and branding her a liar.

On Monday evening, Kardashian, 39, took to Twitter, calling the Lover singer out directly, writing: “Taylor Swift has chosen to reignite an old exchange — that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now.”

Kardashian, of course, was referring to the ongoing panic surrounding the novel coronavirus.

She continued: “I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because [Swift] continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.”

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Lying about what, some might ask? Well, according to Kardashian, Swift, 30, supposedly lied about saying she did not give her blessings to West, 42, for a profanity-laced — and “misogynistic” — lyric written about her in the 2016 smash-hit single, Famous. However, the newly leaked video of the phone call proves otherwise, showing that the pop star actually told the truth.

Though Swift is heard begrudgingly approving the lyric “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex” in the video, she is never heard approving the “Why? I made that b—h famous” line — which she later condemned West for after claiming he never made her aware of prior to the song’s release.

Kardashian continued her rant into the early hours of Tuesday, defending herself and her misleading, previously edited/abridged version of the leaked phone call from 2016 — which omitted exactly which lyric Swift had approved.

“To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘b—h’ was used without her permission,” the much-beloved model and businesswoman wrote.

Kanye West takes the microphone from Taylor Swift and speaks onstage during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 13, 2009 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“I never edited the footage (another lie),” she claimed. “I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point. The full video, that recently leaked, doesn’t change the narrative,” she added.

Continuing to point the finger at Swift’s publicity team, Kardashian wrote, “At the time when they spoke, the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she ‘declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.’”

Tree Paine, however — Swift’s publicist — issued her own tweet in response to Kardashian, sharing her original “unedited” statement following the release of Famous.

The full statement read: “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single Famous on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that b—h famous.'”

“By the way,” added Paine in the caption of the tweet, “when you take parts out, that’s editing.”

I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AtMGUp3t24 pic.twitter.com/EjGDwAdL6O — Tree Paine (@treepaine) March 24, 2020

Despite Paine’s press release, Kardashian claimed that “the lie was never about the word b—h,” but that it “was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation.”

“Kanye, as an artist, has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like [Swift] recently did through her documentary,” she added in an attempt to justify her husband’s behaviour, by referring to the pop star’s Netflix film, Miss Americana

The musicians have had a contentious past. West famously interrupted Swift’s speech during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when she won the Best Female Video for her You Belong with Me video. At the time, West snatched the microphone and argued that Beyoncé should have won instead for Single Ladies (Put a Ring On it).

“Yo, Taylor,” he said. “I’m really happy for you, Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time,” he repeated, before being booed offstage by the audience.

Before their controversial phone call and the subsequent controversy surrounding Famous, however, the two seemingly put their differences aside when Swift introduced West onstage after he won the Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 VMAs.

0:58 Kanye West delivers another Taylor Swift-focused rant Kanye West delivers another Taylor Swift-focused rant

On the seemingly ongoing feud, Kardashain concluded: “This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters.”

In response to the resurfacing controversy, Swift took to Instagram stories on Monday, discouraging her fans from participating in the online beef, but instead donating to The World Health Organization (WHO) and Feeding America for people in need.

Before sharing the links to the foundations, Swift included a few words addressing the leak of the newly uncovered, contentious video clips.

In the since-expired Instagram story, she wrote, “Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about ‘that call’ — the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years — swipe up to see what really matters.”

Global News has reached out to representatives of both West and Swift seeking comment.