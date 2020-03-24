Suspect sought following reported cellphone store break-in in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A George Street North cellphone store was reportedly broken into early Monday morning, and an undisclosed number of cellphone-related products were stolen, according to Peterborough police.

Police say someone smashed the store’s window at about 2:45 a.m.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s or 30s who stands between five feet 10 inches and six feet one inch tall. He was wearing a long, beige winter jacket with a hoodie and beige pants and had short, brown hair and a goatee, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers.

