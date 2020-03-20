Unifor accepts recommendations from mediator in Co-op lockout

Send this page to someone via email

The lockout at the Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina, Sask., could soon be over, if Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) accepts the recommendations put forward by the independent mediator.

Jerry Dias, Unifor national president, said they have agreed to the independent mediator’s recommendations to end the three and a half month lockout.

“To be clear, our committee is not thrilled with the final report and the significant changes that are recommended,” he said. “We have been trying to find a solution since we were locked out on Dec. 5, 2019. It is time to end this dispute and have our members running the refinery in these unprecedented times.”

The recommendations put forward on March 19 have been accepted by Unifor Local 594 bargaining committee and they will be encouraging their members to accept the deal once it is presented in the coming days. A vote will be held electronically on Monday, March 23.

Recommendations put forward by the independent mediator Vince Ready include changes to the refinery workers’ pension plan.

“We are in the midst of a global pandemic, and life for everyone grows uncertain with each passing day. We all need some sense of stability back in our lives, and this deal provides exactly that,” he said.

“This deal should end this dispute, as it gives the company what they said they needed.” Tweet This

“We are urging the company to accept the special mediator’s recommendations as we have. Anything less would be irresponsible.”

Global News has reached out to the Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) for comment but has not yet had a response.

