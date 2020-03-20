Menu

Entertainment

The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 883: Alt-rock revivals 5 – New Wave

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted March 20, 2020 9:00 am
.
It’s a face of life that there are periods where everything old is new again. There may be no better example of this in the arts than Broadway.Old productions are always being brought back. Take West Side Story, for example. After first premiering in 1957, it was brought back in 1960, 1964, 1980, 2009, and 2020. The Gershwin musical Porgy and Bess has been revived at least seven times.Movies are always being rebooted: Ghostbusters, Planet of the Apes, King Kong (enough, already!), Robocop, Willy Wonka, Halloween, Spider-Man. A Star is Born first appeared in 1937 and was remade in 1954, 1976 and 2018.Then there are all the TV remakes: MacGyver, 90210, Dynasty, Lost in Space, Roseanne, Twin Peaks, Star Trek.This brings us to musical reboots, scenes and sounds that are brought back by people who are sometimes generations removed from when this style of music first appeared.Maybe it starts with people who stumble on some old records. O maybe they independently discovered sounds and styles that they thought were brand new.Whatever the cause or source, music is constantly being recycled and renewed, which is what we’re looking at with this series of show. This is the Alt-Rock Revivals, Part 5: New WaveSongs heard on this show
  • The Killers, Somebody Told Me
  • Elvis Costello, Pump It Up
  • XTC, Making Plans for NIgel
  • Talking Heads, Life During Wartime
  • Depeche Mode, Dreaming of Me
  • Duran Duran, Hungry Like the WOlf
  • Elastica, Stutter
  • Franz Ferdinand, Take Me Out
  • The Bravery, An Honest Mistake
  • Middle of Nowhere, Hot Hot Heat
As usual, Eric Wilhite provides the playlist for your listening pleasure. Don’t forget that you can get the podcast version of this podcast through iTunes or wherever you get your on-demand audio.The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:
© 2020 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alan CrossOngoing Historynew wave
