Canada

Coronavirus: Asylum seekers irregularly crossing to Canada will be screened

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 12:53 pm
Updated March 17, 2020 12:54 pm
Canadian borders close to foreign travellers amid COVID-19 outbreak
WATCH: Canadian borders close to foreign travellers amid COVID-19 outbreak

Canadian Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair said Tuesday that those crossing the border irregularly will still be allowed into Canada, but will be subject to medical screening and housed in quarantine when necessary.

Speaking at a press conference, Blair told reporters that those found crossing the border would be immediately taken into custody, and undergo a 24-hour screening process.

More to come.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available. 

CoronavirusCOVID-19Bill Blairasylum seekers canadaasylum seekers canada coronavirus
