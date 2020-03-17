Menu

Politics

Manitoba government had right to cancel Metis benefits deal, judge rules

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2020 11:38 am
A Manitoba judge has ruled the provincial government was within its rights to cancel a $67-million agreement with the Manitoba Metis Federation.
A Manitoba judge has ruled the provincial government was within its rights to cancel a $67-million agreement with the Manitoba Metis Federation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A Manitoba judge has ruled the provincial government was within its rights to cancel a $67-million agreement with the Manitoba Metis Federation.

Chief Justice Glenn Joyal of Court of Queen’s Bench says the move was a reasonable exercise of powers the provincial cabinet has in its stewardship of Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro.

The federation and Manitoba Hydro reached an agreement several years ago that would have given the Metis federation $67 million for supporting hydro projects such as a new transmission line to Minnesota.

READ MORE: First Nation trying to stop $453M Manitoba-Minnesota power line project

That support would have helped secure faster approvals at regulatory hearings.

Premier Brian Pallister called the deal “hush money,” and he and his cabinet cancelled it in 2018.

The Metis federation, saying cabinet had no right to quash a deal reached by its Crown corporation, had asked the court to overturn Pallister’s decision and reinstate the agreement.

Manitoba Metis Federation threatens transmission line support
Manitoba Metis Federation threatens transmission line support
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Brian PallisterManitoba HydroJudgeManitoba premierManitoba Metis FederationChief Justice Glenn JoyalWhat did judge rule on manitoba metis government suit
