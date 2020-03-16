Menu

Crime

Man charged with assaulting Peterborough restaurant staff with weapons: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 5:48 pm
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough man has been charged after two restaurant employees were assaulted. Global News File

A Peterborough man is facing charges following an incident at a Simcoe Street restaurant on Thursday.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 8 p.m., officers were called to the restaurant for reports of a man who was allegedly assaulting staff.

READ MORE: Peterborough man arrested in 2 dine-and-dash incidents, police say

Police were informed that a patron had become angry while being served. He allegedly refused to pay the bill and struck one employee in the head with a bottle and threw a chair at another employee. The suspect then fled the restaurant.

A short time later officers located the man in the area of Water Street.

Christopher Kerr, 35, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon along with one count each of mischief under $5,000, food and lodging fraud, resisting a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

After further investigation, police allege Kerr was connected to a March 11 incident in which a patron refused to pay for his tab at a Rye Street restaurant. He was additionally charged with food and lodging fraud and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Friday, police stated on Monday.

Kerr was arrested in late February for two other alleged dine-and-dash incidents.

national skyline national skyline

