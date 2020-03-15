Coronavirus: City of Hamilton closes more buildings, programs due to COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

With the number of new coronavirus-connected cases at five, the city says it has opted to close several municipal facilities to help slow the rate of the COVID-19 infection.

In a release on Saturday, the city said recreation centres, seniors’ centres, public library branches, community halls, museums and the tourism centre at the Lister Block will be closed until at least April 6.

The city-run daycare program at the Red Hill Family Centre will also close on Tuesday.

In a press conference Saturday afternoon, Mayor Fred Eisenberger said the moves are in response to provincial and federal recommendations.

Here’s a list of what’s been closed by the city:

Recreation Centres: (Ancaster Aquatic, Bennetto, Bernie Morelli, Brewster Pool, Central Memorial, Dalewood, Dundas Pool, Dundas Recreation, Hill Park, Huntington, Jimmy Thompson Pool, Pinky Lewis, Riverdale, Ryerson, Sir Allan McNab, Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Sir Winston Churchill, Stoney Creek, Valley Park, Westmount, Winona)

Senior’s Centres: (Sackville, Flamborough, Ancaster Senior Achievement Centre)

Senior’s Clubs: (Club 60, Dundas, Main Hess, Rosedale, Victoria Park, Warden Park, Winona)

Ancaster Rotary Centre – note: Heron Creek Fitness at the Ancaster Rotary Centre currently remains open

Arenas: (Beverly, Bill Friday, Carlisle, Chedoke Arena, Coronation, JL Grightmire, Eastwood, Glanbrook, Harry Howell, Inch Park, Morgan Firestone, Mountain Arena, Mountain Arena Skating Centre, Olympic, Parkdale, Quad Pad – Mohawk 4 Ice Centre, Rosedale, Saltfleet, Spring Valley, Stoney Creek, Valley Park)

Community Halls: (Beasley (Simone Hall), Beverly Township, Binbrook, Carlisle Memorial, Fruitland Hall, Millgrove, Mount Hope, Mountsberg, Sealy Park, Sheffield, Valens, Waterdown Memorial, Woodburn Hall, Eastmount Community Hall)

City-run Museums: (Ancaster Old Town Hall, Battlefield House Museum, Dundurn National Historic Site, Fieldcote Museum, Hamilton Children’s Museum, Hamilton Military Museum, Steam and Technology Museum and Woodshed facility, and Whitehern House and Stables)

Tourism Visitor Centre at the Lister Block

Hamilton Public Library: All Hamilton Public Library branches are closed effective 5 P.M. March 15 through Sunday, April 5. While the Library is closed, no library materials will become due.

The following facilities will remain open:

City Hall at 71 Main St. W.

Ontario Works buildings

Municipal Service Centres (Service Canada counters at the municipal service centres are closed)

Mountain Transit Centre at 2200 Upper James St.

Community Recycling Centres

HSR service counter at the Hunter Go Station

Municipal cemeteries

Hamilton Water service counter at 330 Wentworth St. N.

Housing service counter at 350 King St. E.

Animal Services at 247 Dartnall Rd.

Parking System Office at 80 Main St. W.

Provincial Offences Administration Offices at 50 Main St. E.

Municipal Licensing and By-law Services offices at 77 James St. N.

Positive novel coronavirus tests in the Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara regions have persuaded many local organizations to cancel services and events that involve gatherings to avoid the potential spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Allan Cup Canadian Men’s AAA Hockey Championships, Disney on Ice at FirstOntario Centre, and the Around the Bay Road Race are just some events that were cancelled last week.

A more comprehensive list of events and classes postponed or cancelled can be seen at globalnews.ca

