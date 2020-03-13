Menu

Kalen Schlatter trial to continue amid new coronavirus measures halting upcoming jury trials

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2020 11:56 am
Prosecutors call credibility of man accused of killing Tess Richey into question
WATCH ABOVE: Prosecutors spent most of the day questioning accused killer Kalen Schlatter. Caryn Lieberman reports.

TORONTO – A high-profile murder trial in Toronto is continuing amid newly announced precautions to reduce risks related to the novel coronavirus in the Ontario justice system.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Michael Dambrot says the trial of Kalen Schlatter, who is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 22-year-old Tess Richey, will be completed.

READ MORE: Ontario superior court suspending juries for upcoming trials amid coronavirus outbreak

The last witness in the trial is slated to be heard today, with closing arguments expected sometime next week.

The Superior Court of Justice announced last night that jury selection had been suspended for all new civil and criminal trials, and anyone who received a summons for jury duty for an upcoming case should not come to court.

READ MORE: Defence in Kalen Schlatter trial call man they say could be alternate suspect

But it said trials currently underway can continue, subject to the judge’s discretion.

Story continues below advertisement

Dambrot says the purpose of the new measure is to not have large crowds of potential jurors in a courthouse. He says that is not the situation jurors in the Schlatter trial are facing.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
