Harvey Weinstein in hospital for chest pains following sentencing

Harvey Weinstein returned to New York’s Bellevue Hospital after complaining of chest pains hours after his court hearing on Wednesday.

The 67-year-old Weinstein, who arrived at the courthouse in a wheelchair, had previously gone to Bellevue after experiencing high blood pressure and heart palpitations and was transferred to Rikers Island prison after having a heart procedure last week.

Rikers Island prison staff told The Hollywood Reporter that they decided to send Weinstein back to Bellevue “for safety” and “he will be evaluated and likely will stay overnight.”

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in a New York State prison for rape and sexual assault by Supreme Court Judge James Burke on Wednesday.

Weinstein, who has been accused of violating scores of women, was convicted on Feb. 24 of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his apartment in 2006. He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison.

The sentencing ends the disgraced Hollywood mogul’s New York trial, which began on Jan. 6. His legal team said they will appeal the jury’s decision to convict him on two of the five charges he faced.

Burke told Weinstein that he will be formally registered as a sex offender, before issuing his sentence.

Weinstein was given 20 years in prison plus five years of supervised release for his conviction on the first-degree count of criminal sexual act and he was given three years in prison on the third-degree rape charge.

Weinstein told the court that “thousands of men are losing due process. I’m worried about this country.”

He also said that he was confused by the rape case that put him in prison.

Weinstein, who has maintained that any sexual activity was consensual, said that he had fond memories of his accusers.

"I have great remorse for all of you. I have great remorse for all women." "I really feel remorse for this situation. I feel it deeply in my heart," he added.

Weinstein was convicted of raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on former TV and film production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

A second criminal case is pending in California. Weinstein was charged with raping a woman at a Los Angeles hotel on Feb. 18, 2013, after pushing his way inside her room, and with sexually assaulting a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel suite the following night.

Weinstein could get up to 28 years in prison on charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery in the California case. Authorities have not said when he would go there to face those charges.

Three more sexual assault cases under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department and Beverly Hills' police could mean that he'll face additional charges. No details have been provided on these cases.

—With files from The Associated Press