Person found dead after fire at Toronto highrise building

Toronto police say a person has been found dead after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the city’s west end on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a Toronto Community Housing highrise on Dunn Avenue, near Queen Street West and Lansdowne Avenue, at around 9:24 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Toronto Fire Service said there were no visible signs of a fire when firefighters first arrived, however they discovered a small fire within an apartment unit.

Police said a person was found deceased within the unit but it is unknown if it is a result of the fire. The victim’s identity is unknown.

Officials said the fire has been knocked down.

The Ontario fire marshal has been requested for the investigation.

FIRE:

Queen St W + Dunn Ave

call came in at 9:37 a.m.

– fire in apartment

– @Toronto_Fire o/s

– fire has been extinguished

– located person found in apartment, vital signs absent

– currently investigating

– no further info at this time

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 11, 2020