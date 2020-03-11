Menu

Canada

Person found dead after fire at Toronto highrise building

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 10:15 am
A Toronto Fire Services truck on display at a downtown station.
A Toronto Fire Services truck on display at a downtown station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a person has been found dead after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the city’s west end on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a Toronto Community Housing highrise on Dunn Avenue, near Queen Street West and Lansdowne Avenue, at around 9:24 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Toronto Fire Service said there were no visible signs of a fire when firefighters first arrived, however they discovered a small fire within an apartment unit.

READ MORE: Photos of 2 suspects released after reported arson at Scarborough collision reporting centre

Police said a person was found deceased within the unit but it is unknown if it is a result of the fire. The victim’s identity is unknown.

Officials said the fire has been knocked down.

The Ontario fire marshal has been requested for the investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
