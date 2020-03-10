City aims to ensure Mosaic Stadium repairs complete for Saskatchewan Roughriders home opener

Send this page to someone via email

Mosaic Stadium is in need of repairs and the City of Regina wants to make sure they are done ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ home opener.

According to a request for tender on the city’s website, there are issues with the concrete infrastructure around the facility’s concourse.

A long-term solution is needed to replace failing expansion joint covers. These joints maintain an even walkway as concrete expands and contracts through different seasons.

“The joint covers that were installed were deemed to be appropriate for the job. What we’ve found over the past three years of operating the stadium is they’re not holding up as well as we would like,” said Jeff May, Regina’s sport facility and events manager.

“In order to make sure this stadium stays in good shape for the long term, we’ve chosen to replace these now.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city says there is no current risk to the structural integrity of the stadium and the repair cost will be covered by the facility’s ongoing operations and maintenance budget.

The cost project is expected to be about $100,000.

“The stadium was built and designed with the information we had at the time. Now that we’ve had some time to operate it and observe what’s going on, $100,000 spent today will prevent a bigger repair bill later on,” May said.

The Roughriders kick of their season in June.

1:44 Avenue near Mosaic Stadium renamed George Reed Way to honour legend Avenue near Mosaic Stadium renamed George Reed Way to honour legend