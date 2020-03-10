Pierrefonds-Roxboro to upgrade major intersection to improve traffic flow

Send this page to someone via email

Starting in April, the corner of Pitfield and Thimens will be getting a facelift of sorts in the form of new traffic lights. The merging lanes will also be made wider for drivers.

“We were successful in obtaining the permission from the Minister of Transport,” said Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis.

“It will evaluated in terms of the impact it has in the area.”

The upgrade, Beis says, will help with traffic flow. “We required a free flow of traffic in this area that would that not only help the commuters on the bus but also the people that are often caught in traffic,” he said.

One commuter who spoke with Global News says the area is hard to navigate as it is.

”Sometimes the police [spot] you and [give] you a ticket if you’re taking the wrong road under the bridge,” said Ghassan El-Hage.

Gouin Boulevard will also be getting a reserved bus lane. Beis says he thinks that will have a negative impact on traffic heading towards Highway 13, which is why the borough decided to introduce the new traffic lights on Pitfield.

”We felt like the timing is perfect right now with the addition of the buses and the bus lane and everything else that comes in this area with the eventual closure of the train,” Beis said.

Corey Mallen, a local car dealership owner, says he uses this intersection daily to run his business but it gets hard to commute with the lack of direction.

“It needs traffic lights, it needs circulation, it needs somebody to direct traffic. It’s terrible” Corey Mallen told Global News.

The traffic lights are expected to be installed by the first week of April. The pilot project has no timeline and the borough says it will be monitoring the area, making changes as needed.