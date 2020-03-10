Hextall on Hockey: Adam Lowry’s battle level

Send this page to someone via email

Adam Lowry missed nearly seven weeks of game action due to an upper-body injury.

Twenty games out of the Winnipeg Jets lineup, and what does Lowry do in his return Monday night against Arizona? In the first period alone, he delivers a crushing hit on the Coyotes’ Vinnie Hinostroza and then fights Lawson Crouse.

How can you not love it?

"I think he announced to the world that he was back pretty quickly." – Copp Lowry makes presence felt in return to lineup READ: https://t.co/D88NJFUiVw — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 10, 2020

Lowry hasn’t played since Jan. 19 but showed no hesitation in engaging in the physical front of the game. More importantly, he set the tone. He’s back to battle, and that’s exactly what the Jets need in the last month of the regular season.

Skill alone isn’t enough. Great goaltending alone isn’t enough. Battle level is what will push the Jets into the playoffs. Battle level includes desperation, resiliency, willingness to sacrifice one’s body and adapt to any role required in order to get the win — to get the two pivotal points.

At this time of year, down the stretch and into the playoffs, the team that has the highest battle level will skate to victory.

🎥 Adam Lowry talks about getting back into the lineup, Dylan DeMelo on playing with Josh Morrissey, and more. #ARIvsWPG pic.twitter.com/bDkIujlqcm — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 9, 2020

0:54 Winnipeg Jets Post Game Reaction – March 9 Winnipeg Jets Post Game Reaction – March 9