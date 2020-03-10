Shots fired following Etobicoke home invasion, police searching for 2 suspects

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are investigating after an Etobicoke home was reportedly robbed by two masked, armed suspects and shots were fired.

Emergency crews were called to Lafferty Street and Elmbrook Crescent, near Renforth and Eringate drives, at around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday for numerous 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots.

“It turns out that the shooting was a result of a home invasion,” Toronto police Insp. Jim Gotell told Global News.

“Two males entered the home, and they robbed the homeowner of certain articles.”

The suspects then fled outside and shots were fired, according to police. The suspects drove away in the homeowner’s vehicle, Gotell added. However, the vehicle was later found a short distance away.

Gotell said the homeowner was taken to hospital with an injury that was not caused by a gunshot wound. No one was injured by the gunfire.

He said three people were inside the residence at the time of the home invasion: the homeowner and two female victims. The female victims were not injured, Gotell added.

Investigators are still searching for two male suspects. They are canvassing the neighbourhood for video and looking to speak to witnesses.

Gotell said the immediate area will be closed while officers conduct their investigation.