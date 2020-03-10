Menu

Crime

Shots fired following Etobicoke home invasion, police searching for 2 suspects

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 7:02 am
Updated March 10, 2020 7:32 am
A photo from the scene in Etobicoke.
A photo from the scene in Etobicoke. Global News

Toronto police say they are investigating after an Etobicoke home was reportedly robbed by two masked, armed suspects and shots were fired.

Emergency crews were called to Lafferty Street and Elmbrook Crescent, near Renforth and Eringate drives, at around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday for numerous 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots.

“It turns out that the shooting was a result of a home invasion,” Toronto police Insp. Jim Gotell told Global News.

“Two males entered the home, and they robbed the homeowner of certain articles.”

READ MORE: Teen stabbed at Victoria Park subway station during robbery attempt — Toronto police

The suspects then fled outside and shots were fired, according to police. The suspects drove away in the homeowner’s vehicle, Gotell added. However, the vehicle was later found a short distance away.

Gotell said the homeowner was taken to hospital with an injury that was not caused by a gunshot wound. No one was injured by the gunfire.

Story continues below advertisement

He said three people were inside the residence at the time of the home invasion: the homeowner and two female victims. The female victims were not injured, Gotell added.

Investigators are still searching for two male suspects. They are canvassing the neighbourhood for video and looking to speak to witnesses.

Gotell said the immediate area will be closed while officers conduct their investigation.

