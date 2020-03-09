Hamilton area driver charged after SUV clocked at twice the speed limit: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Glanbrook driver is facing multiple charges after travelling twice the posted speed limit on White Church Road on Sunday night, say Hamilton police.

Investigators say the driver was pulled over shortly after 9 p.m. in a “proactive patrol” on the roadway near Miles Road.

The blue Ford Escape SUV was caught travelling at 135 kilometres an hour in a 60 km/h zone.

The 20-year-old driver’s licence has been suspended for seven days and his vehicle has been impoundment for the same period, according to police.

