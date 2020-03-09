Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Hamilton area driver charged after SUV clocked at twice the speed limit: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 10:56 am
Updated March 9, 2020 11:05 am
Hamilton police charged a Glanbrook man for alleg3edly driviving more than twice the speed limit on Sunday Mar. 8, 2020. .
Hamilton police charged a Glanbrook man for alleg3edly driviving more than twice the speed limit on Sunday Mar. 8, 2020. . Don Mitchell / Global News

A Glanbrook driver is facing multiple charges after travelling twice the posted speed limit on White Church Road on Sunday night, say Hamilton police.

Investigators say the driver was pulled over shortly after 9 p.m. in a “proactive patrol” on the roadway near Miles Road.

READ MORE: Hamilton police charge Ancaster, Ont. man with stunt driving during snowfall

The blue Ford Escape SUV was caught travelling at 135 kilometres an hour in a 60 km/h zone.

The 20-year-old driver’s licence has been suspended for seven days and his vehicle has been impoundment for the same period, according to police.

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceMiles Roadglanbrook driverspeeding on white church roadstunt driving on white church roadwhite church road
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.