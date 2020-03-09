Around the OHL: Talking goalies with Jacob Ingham and Brett Brochu

Send this page to someone via email

This week’s instalment of Around the OHL has a goalie flare to it, highlighting a pair of netminders who are enjoying outstanding seasons.

London’s Brett Brochu talks about what’s been going right during his rookie season with the Knights as well as the rare company he recently joined as a rookie 30-game winner. He also talks about his journey to the OHL after playing Junior C in Dresden last season.

Also on the show, Rangers goalie Jacob Ingham talks about playing in Kitchener, what’s helped him take the next step in his career and his Jake’s Saves initiative, which raises awareness of the importance of blood and stem cell donation.

Brett Brochu of the London Knights. Photo by Luke Durda/OHL Images Luke Durda/OHL Images

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor on Global News Radio 980 CFPL, assistant coach and general manager of the Strathroy Rockets and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every weekday on Global News Radio 980 CFPL.

