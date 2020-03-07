OHL Roundup: Saturday, March 7, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

HAMILTON – Ilya Solovyov and Bode Wilde each scored twice as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the Hamilton Bulldogs 8-6 on Saturday to pick up at least one point in an eighth straight Ontario Hockey League game.

Dalton Duhart, Danny Katic, Cole Coskey and Damie Giroux also scored for Saginaw (40-16-5) while Mason Millman tacked on three assists. The Spirit are 7-0-1 in their last eight.

Isaac Nurse and George Diaco led the Bulldogs (24-30-8) with a goal and a helper apiece. Arthur Kaliyev, Lawson Sherk, Tag Bertuzzi and Navrin Mutter supplied the rest of the offence.

Spirit goaltender Marsahll Frappier made 29 saves. Hamilton’s Marco Costantini stopped 25 shots.

The Bulldogs have lost six straight (0-5-1).

OTTERS 4 ICEDOGS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Brendan Sellan scored on a power play and again while shorthanded, leading Erie (26-25-11) over the IceDogs (18-37-6).

—

PETES 5 STEELHEADS 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Toronto Maple LEafs prospect Nick Robertson scored a pair of goals and added two assists to power the Petes (36-21-4) over Mississauga (27-29-5).

—

GREYHOUNDS 5 FRONTENACS 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Zack Trott scored twice and tacked on a helper and Bailey Brkin made 35 saves as the Greyhounds (28-31-4) topped Kingston (19-38-4).

—

FIREBIRDS 4 SPITFIRES 3 (OT)

FLINT, Mich. — Vladislav Kolyachonok scored 2:52 into overtime, Evgeniy Oksentyuk had a goal and two assists in regulation, and the Firebirds (40-20-2) edged Windsor (34-19-8).

—

67’S 6 COLTS 0

BARRIE, Ont. — Joseph Garreffa and Graeme Clarke had a goal and two helpers apiece and Cedrick Andree made 13 saves for the shutout as Ottawa (48-11-1) blanked the Colts (28-28-6) for their fifth straight win.

—

KNIGHTS 3 ATTACK 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Connor McMichael’s 46th goal of the season stood as the winner as London (44-15-2) stretched its win streak to six by beating the Attack (30-23-8).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2020.

