Laval woman injured in house fire early Saturday

A mother in her 40s suffered serious injuries in a fire at a Laval home on Saturday morning.
The Laval fire department said it received a call at around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday over what it described as “a house completely on fire” along 42nd Avenue in the city’s Fabreville district.
Fire officials said two adults and a 12-year-old child inside managed to escape, but the mother suffered serious burns.
A fire department spokesperson said a large snow pile blocking one of the doors may have prevented a quick evacuation.
It is unknown if the home had a smoke detector.
An investigation is underway.
