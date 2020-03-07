Laval woman injured in house fire early Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

A mother in her 40s suffered serious injuries in a fire at a Laval home on Saturday morning.

The Laval fire department said it received a call at around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday over what it described as “a house completely on fire” along 42nd Avenue in the city’s Fabreville district.

READ MORE: Laval restaurant ravaged by fire

Fire officials said two adults and a 12-year-old child inside managed to escape, but the mother suffered serious burns.

A fire department spokesperson said a large snow pile blocking one of the doors may have prevented a quick evacuation.

READ MORE: Laval residents worried about speeding cars on Chomedey roads

It is unknown if the home had a smoke detector.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation is underway.