Canada

Laval woman injured in house fire early Saturday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2020 12:00 pm
Laval fire dept insignia.
Laval fire department called to a home in the Fabreville district Saturday morning. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

A mother in her 40s suffered serious injuries in a fire at a Laval home on Saturday morning.

The Laval fire department said it received a call at around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday over what it described as “a house completely on fire” along 42nd Avenue in the city’s Fabreville district.

Fire officials said two adults and a 12-year-old child inside managed to escape, but the mother suffered serious burns.

A fire department spokesperson said a large snow pile blocking one of the doors may have prevented a quick evacuation.

It is unknown if the home had a smoke detector.

An investigation is underway.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
