West Kelowna emergency crews rescue boy from maintenance hole

Emergency crews in West Kelowna successfully freed a trapped boy on Friday afternoon.

The boy became trapped inside a maintenance hole.

The rescue took place near the Westbank First Nation’s community complex on Quail Lane.

The boy was placed onto a stretcher after being freed. Global News

“Our crews were called just after 3 p.m.,” Jason Brolund of West Kelowna Fire Rescue told Global News. “Westbank First Nation law enforcement officers were on scene here.

“A 10-year-old boy had fallen into the manhole and was trapped.”

Brolund said the maintenance hole cover was off, and that the boy, who fell in feet first, couldn’t get out. The boy’s time being trapped was estimated at around 30 minutes.

“I don’t know why [the cover was off],” said Brolund, “but the boy was trapped. Our crews responded here and found that his leg was stuck in the hole.

“His head was several feet below the ground, in the confined space, and it was a very narrow space, so it made getting him out somewhat difficult.”

After being freed, the boy was placed on a stretcher and was taken to hospital for evaluation. Brolund believes the boy may have some minor injuries.

Brolund says he doesn’t know how the boy fell into the maintenance hole, but “he was certainly wedged in the hole, below the ground and couldn’t get out.

“And we give full credit to the officers from Westbank First Nation law enforcement officers, who did the right thing — prevented anyone further from going into the hole and called the fire department.”

Brolund added he was very happy that it was a positive outcome.

“I understand he was there for 10 minutes before he was found,” said Brolund. “And then it took us some time in order to safely perform the rescue out of the confined space.”

Fortunately, Brolund added, some WKFR members were training on Friday on their time off for this type of rescue.

“They were able to wind up their training quickly, respond here fast and all of our crews pulled together to rescue the boy.”