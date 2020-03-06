Bob Layton: One way to prevent COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The whole world is talking about COVID-19 as the new coronavirus spreads.

In Alberta, we are now on the edge of the world stage.

When it affects lives, families, hospitals and economies, people are panic-buying sanitizers and paper products and some governments are considering rationing necessary supplies, things can get very complicated.

“Life is really quite simple, but we insist on making it complicated,” Confucius said.

Just one way of protecting yourself from the virus can be quite simple. Health officials say wash your hands as if you just cut up a jalapeno and are about to change your contact lenses.

Others tell us to scrub our hands for as long as it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice — about 20 seconds.

At my age, I’m not big on Happy Birthday. I’m more of a country fan, so with apologies to Garth Brooks, I sing my version of Friends In Low Places.

What I got offends in close places,

So I wash my hands, and the soap chases my flus away,

And I’ll be OK…

And hopefully, so will you. Wash your hands and tell me your soapy safety song.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.