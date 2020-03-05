Menu

Canada

Kitchener construction company fined $55K after 2 workers were injured on the job

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 4:00 pm
A Ministry of Labour vehicle.
A Ministry of Labour vehicle. Don Mitchell / Global News

The Ministry of Labour says a Kitchener construction company has been fined $55,000 after two workers were injured on the job in 2018.

According to the ministry, the workers subcontracted to Ball Construction fell into a three-metre deep press pit at a decommissioned factory that was being renovated.

They said on July 18, 2018, the workers were moving wooden wall sections that were laying on the floor out of their way to create space for a work platform.

“Unknown to the workers, the wall sections were covering an abandoned press pit approximately three metres deep,” the ministry stated. “When the two workers together picked up and attempted to push the wall sections out of the way, both fell into the pit and suffered injuries.”

The investigation determined that caution tape and pylons did not meet the requirements for guardrails to be installed around trenches and pits.

Story continues below advertisement

Ball Construction pleaded guilty in a Kitchener courtroom on Tuesday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
