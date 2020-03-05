Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Canadian Natural Resources reports fourth quarter profit, raises dividend

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2020 12:47 pm
Updated March 5, 2020 12:50 pm
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. chairman Murray Edwards, left, prepares to address the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2019.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. chairman Murray Edwards, left, prepares to address the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. raised its dividend as it reported a profit in its most recent quarter compared with a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The energy company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 42.5 cents per share, up from its previous rate of 37.5 cents.

READ MORE: Oilsands firms see trend of benefits from emission cutting targets, observers say

The increased payment to shareholders came as Canadian Natural says it earned $597 million or 50 cents per diluted share for the three-month period ended Dec. 31. That compared with a loss of $776 million or 64 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Canadian Natural says it earned $686 million or 58 cents per diluted share from operations for the quarter compared with an adjusted loss from operations of $255 million or 21 cents per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: CNRL 2020 budget rises by $250M on oil curtailment ease; putting more rigs to work

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 70 cents per diluted share for the quarter, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Production in the quarter was 1,156,276 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 1,081,368 in the fourth quarter of 2018 as an acquisition of thermal in situ and primary heavy crude oil assets from Devon Canada offset the impact of the completion of a planned turnaround and a piping replacement at its Horizon project in the quarter.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CNRLCanadian Natural ResourcesCanadian Natural Resources Ltd.Q4Canadian NaturalHorizonShareholdersQ4 resultsHorizon projectFourth Quarter Results
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.