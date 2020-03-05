Overnight snow makes for slippery roads in southern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Several centimetres of snow overnight means streets were slippery inside the city of Winnipeg Thursday, and even worse on the highways.

Several school divisions cancelled buses and classes Thursday. For the full list, head here.

Main roads inside Winnipeg were in decent shape as city crews worked through the night to clear Priority 1 streets.

Crews continue to clear regional streets & major routes, including adjacent sidewalks & active transportation paths. Motorists, please drive to conditions and keep back from heavy equipment. For more information, including a snow clearing status map, see: https://t.co/m4eY6ny0Ro — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) March 5, 2020

Side streets, however, were snow-covered and drivers were sliding.

Numerous reports came in to 680 CJOB from listeners about the state of the roads.

“We’re westbound on No. 1 coming in from Ste. Anne,” said one listener. “Highway is sheer ice … five vehicles in the ditch!”

Whelp 10 cm on the nose in river heights from #mbstorm. A little sad the bullseye hit north 😒 pic.twitter.com/o7WAHc3y41 — Michelle Curry (@michecurry) March 5, 2020

A semi tractor-trailer also spun out on the cloverleaf heading eastbound onto the north perimeter highway, and traffic was backed up to the Flying J station in Headingley.

Several reports came in about Hwy. 59 from Brokenhead, with only a single lane and heavy snow drifting through to Selkirk.

While no roads have been closed in Manitoba, most highways around the city remain covered or partly covered.

A sloppy commute is expected after a blast of snow hit southern Manitoba Wednesday. Some snow is expected to continue through the morning before tapering off. #WPG #MBStorm #glbwpg pic.twitter.com/k8wvvgiwrC — Corey Callaghan (@CoreyACallaghan) March 5, 2020