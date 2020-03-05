Menu

Overnight snow makes for slippery roads in southern Manitoba

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 8:42 am
Updated March 5, 2020 8:57 am
Snow clearing on a residential street in Winnipeg.
Snow clearing on a residential street in Winnipeg. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Several centimetres of snow overnight means streets were slippery inside the city of Winnipeg Thursday, and even worse on the highways.

Several school divisions cancelled buses and classes Thursday. For the full list, head here.

Main roads inside Winnipeg were in decent shape as city crews worked through the night to clear Priority 1 streets.

Side streets, however, were snow-covered and drivers were sliding.

Numerous reports came in to 680 CJOB from listeners about the state of the roads.

“We’re westbound on No. 1 coming in from Ste. Anne,” said one listener. “Highway is sheer ice … five vehicles in the ditch!”

A semi tractor-trailer also spun out on the cloverleaf heading eastbound onto the north perimeter highway, and traffic was backed up to the Flying J station in Headingley.

Several reports came in about Hwy. 59 from Brokenhead, with only a single lane and heavy snow drifting through to Selkirk.

While no roads have been closed in Manitoba, most highways around the city remain covered or partly covered.

