School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Thursday

CANCELLATIONS FOR THURSDAY, MARCH 5
School Cancellations
All schools closed in Border Land School Division.
Classes cancelled and no buses running in Lord Selkirk School Division.
Classes cancelled and no buses running in Interlake School Division.
Prairie Rose School Division has cancelled classes for several schools – a list is available on the division’s website.
All schools closed in the Red River Valley School Division.
The following DSFM schools are closed:
-Aurèle Lemoine in Saint-Laurent
-Saint-Jean-Baptiste
DSFM buses are cancelled for:
-Réal-Bérard (in St-Pierre)
-Sainte-Agathe
-La Source (Shilo)
-Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude)
-ERND (Notre-Dame de Lourdes
Other Cancellations
Balmoral childcare centre is closed.
Stonewall childrens centre is closed.
