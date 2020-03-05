School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

CANCELLATIONS FOR THURSDAY, MARCH 5

School Cancellations

All schools closed in Border Land School Division.

Classes cancelled and no buses running in Lord Selkirk School Division.

Classes cancelled and no buses running in Interlake School Division.

Prairie Rose School Division has cancelled classes for several schools – a list is available on the division’s website.

All schools closed in the Red River Valley School Division.

The following DSFM schools are closed:

-Aurèle Lemoine in Saint-Laurent

-Saint-Jean-Baptiste

DSFM buses are cancelled for:

-Réal-Bérard (in St-Pierre)

-Sainte-Agathe

-La Source (Shilo)

-Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude)

-ERND (Notre-Dame de Lourdes

Story continues below advertisement

Other Cancellations

Balmoral childcare centre is closed.

Stonewall childrens centre is closed.