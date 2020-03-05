Menu

Education

Ontario teachers’ unions move ahead with job action despite new government offer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2020 5:20 am
TORONTO – Two of Ontario’s major teachers’ unions will go ahead with provincewide strikes today despite government movement during contentious contract talks.

Teachers in the province’s French and English Catholic school systems say they’re going ahead with plans to walk off the job in all schools.

Meanwhile some public high school teachers will also hold a walkout at nine school boards as part of their union’s ongoing series of rotating, one-day strikes.

READ MORE: Teachers’ union says new offer brings sides closer but strikes still planned

The job action comes after the government capitulated on its earlier demands to increase class sizes and requirements for mandatory e-learning.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said the change should prompt all four major teachers’ unions to return to the bargaining table.

Union members from the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’

Story continues below advertisement

Federation and Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association are planning a demonstration at the provincial legislature, which is set to get underway this morning.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
