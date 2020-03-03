Curtis Sagmoen to be sentenced in connection with Salmon Arm assault in April

Send this page to someone via email

A sentencing hearing for Curtis Sagmoen has been set for April 20.

The North Okanagan man is not in custody as he awaits sentencing on a single count of assault causing bodily harm.

The charge is connected to an August 2017 incident in which a woman reported she was hit from behind by a quad.

At trial in February, the complainant testified she had been invited out to a rural area near Salmon Arm to work as an escort and got on a quad with her would-be client to go to his house.

She testified that after he told her he didn’t know where the RV he lived in was and then pretended the ATV had broken down, she decided to walk back to her vehicle.

It was during that walk back to her car that, she said, she was hit from behind by the quad.

She testified that she was hit so hard she flipped over the ATV and landed on her front on the ground.

In finding Sagmoen guilty, following the trial, Justice Weatherill rejected the defence argument that the collision could have been an accident.

“He likely became angry because the complainant began walking back to her car such that whatever plans he had for her that day were about to be thwarted,” Weatherill said.

“He drove his quad at a high rate of speed directly at [the complainant.]”

In December, in a separate case, Sagmoen was found guilty of wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence and use of a fire arm during an offence.

He also plead guilty to possession of meth.

In that case, which involved a different complainant, the justice said she was satisfied that the Crown was able to prove without a reasonable doubt that Sagmoen wore a disguise and brandished a shotgun when he jumped out of the bushes to greet an escort he had invited to meet him.

That incident also occurred in 2017.

On those three counts, Sagmoen was sentenced to almost two years in custody.

However, he was released on probation as he had already been in custody longer than two years.

His probation terms include conditions he not possess firearms for ten years and not have any contact with anyone working in the sex trade.

— With files from Doyle Potenteau and Darrian Matassa-Fung