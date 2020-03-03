After 3 days in the pound, unclaimed dogs could be euthanized: Kirkland’s proposed bylaw

Send this page to someone via email

Dogs not claimed from the pound after just three days could be put down, according to a new animal bylaw presented during Kirkland’s Monday night city council meeting.

But in a statement to Global News, Mayor Michel Gibson said, “residents won’t have any concern if their dogs are tagged.”

“If the dog is lost and found by our public security, it will return to the resident,” Gibson added.

The new legislation acknowledges that inspectors are authorized to detain any dog not wearing its identification tag, as well as stray animals.

After apprehending them, inspectors would then take them to the pound.

The legislation then goes on to state “if the animal is not claimed after 3 (three) days of board, the animal may be eliminated by euthanasia or left to the responsibility of the pound.”

The pound in question is SPCA Ouest de L’Ile, according to Gibson.

However, a spokesperson for SPCA Ouest de L’Ile said the City of Kirkland has yet to contact the shelter about the issue and had never heard of the said legislation, adding the SPCA Ouest de L’Ile is a no-kill shelter.

If tabled, Kirkland would be one of the few West Island municipalities suggesting euthanasia as an option when dealing with abandoned animals.

The only other municipality is Dollard-des-Ormeaux. The bylaw concerning dogs, cats and other animals states, “If the dog or cat is not claimed within three (3)

days of its impounding, the said dog or cat may be destroyed by euthanasia or the pound may take full responsibility for it.”

Kirkland residents have until the next Kirkland city council meeting, April 6, to voice their opinions.