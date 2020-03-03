Guelph nail salon clients urged by public health to get tested for HIV, hepatitis

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says clients of a Guelph nail salon should consult their physicians about being tested for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

According to a statement, a recent inspection at Victoria’s Nail Salon on Stone Road West revealed “a lapse in infection control procedures” with the reusable equipment for pedicures and manicures.

The inspection found that the equipment was not cleaned after each use, the disinfectant was not mixed or changed appropriately, and dirty instruments were stored with clean instruments.

An advisory sent to physicians and primary care providers said the salon was identified as a possible exposure site during a recent hepatitis C investigation, but it did not elaborate.

The lapse was brought to the attention of the salon’s management and has since been corrected.

In a Facebook post, Victoria’s Nail Salon apologized to its clients.

“We would like to assure all our loyal clients that we do follow proper protocols when providing various services to you,” the nail salon stated.

“It is situations such as these that enable us to seriously revisit our processes and procedures thus continuously assuring our clients that this type of situation shall never happen again.”

Public Health said the risk of contracting a disease from Victoria’s Nail Salon is considered low but cannot be ruled out.

Anyone who received a pedicure or manicure between April 1, 2018, and February 21, 2020, should speak with their health care provider about being tested.

Drop-in testing clinics are also being hosted by Public Health from March 4-6 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and a call centre has been set up at 1-800-265-7293 ext. 7011.

Public Health said they inspect all personal service settings such as nail and hair salons, tattoo and piercing studios, and spas.

Residents can view all inspection results on Public Health’s website.