RCMP seek suspects in southern Alberta animal cruelty investigation

RCMP in southern Alberta are looking to the public for help as they investigate a disturbing case of animal cruelty.

Officers in High River, Alta., were called to a public pathway in the town’s northwest on Monday afternoon over reports that two men had beaten a squirrel to death with sticks.

The call was made after the suspects had already left the area, so investigators haven’t been able to speak with them yet.

On Tuesday, RCMP released a picture of two males — one of whom is wearing a green coat and a blue shirt, while the other is wearing a black coat.

If you’re able to identify them you’re asked to call High River RCMP 403-652-2356 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The town of High River is located about 40 kilometres south of Calgary.

