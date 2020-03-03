Menu

Crime

RCMP seek suspects in southern Alberta animal cruelty investigation

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 7:58 am
High River RCMP are looking to speak with the males in this photograph.
High River RCMP are looking to speak with the males in this photograph. RCMP handout

RCMP in southern Alberta are looking to the public for help as they investigate a disturbing case of animal cruelty.

Officers in High River, Alta., were called to a public pathway in the town’s northwest on Monday afternoon over reports that two men had beaten a squirrel to death with sticks.

READ MORE: Caught on camera: Montreal squirrel takes GoPro up a tree, then promptly drops it

The call was made after the suspects had already left the area, so investigators haven’t been able to speak with them yet.

On Tuesday, RCMP released a picture of two males — one of whom is wearing a green coat and a blue shirt, while the other is wearing a black coat.

READ MORE: Squirrel gone nuts leaves Texas moms fearful after bloody attacks

If you’re able to identify them you’re asked to call High River RCMP 403-652-2356 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Story continues below advertisement

The town of High River is located about 40 kilometres south of Calgary.

Horses seized in animal cruelty case go up for auction
Horses seized in animal cruelty case go up for auction


