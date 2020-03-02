Bell MTS plans $400M expansion of Winnipeg’s fibre optic network

Send this page to someone via email

Bell MTS is expanding its fibre optic network in Winnipeg.

On Monday the company announced it will spend $400 million to hook up 275,000 homes and businesses with its direct fibre connections.

“Winnipeg is an emerging technology leader, and the Bell MTS all-fibre network will be key to accelerating the city’s innovation and economic opportunities,” said Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada, in a release.

“Our fibre links offer the fastest consumer Internet available in Canada now, and will be ready to grow in speed and capacity to ensure Manitobans have full access to the communications services of the future.”

Bell MTS said it will work with Manitoba Hydro and the City of Winnipeg on the buildout, but didn’t give a timeline on how long the work will take.

The company estimates the work will create more than 1,100 direct and indirect jobs in Winnipeg and other Manitoba locations.

The project is part of Bell MTS’ $1-billion capital investment plan for Manitoba.

