London Knights’ Liam Foudy adds another accomplishment to 2019-2020

Liam Foudy of the London Knights has checked a whole lot of boxes in the game of hockey in 2019-2020.

Win gold at the World Junior Hockey Championship. Check.

Be named one of Canada’s top three players at the tournament. Check.

Make National Hockey League debut with Columbus. Check.

Record first NHL point on a goal by Boone Jenner. Foudy checked that box as well.

And now the Scarborough, Ont., native has been named Ontario Hockey League Player of the Week.

Foudy had two goals and five assists in three wins by the Knights last week and was given the honour on Monday afternoon.

The Blue Jackets’ first-rounder was quick to give the credit right back to his teammates.

“The whole team has been clicking really well,” Foudy told Global News. “All of my linemates have helped out in a big way.”

Foudy is currently on a 14-game point streak and has 11 goals and 17 assists going back to Jan. 26. He played games in the NHL for Columbus on Feb. 10 and Feb. 13. Foudy impressed Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella to the point that he was put on the ice in overtime in Buffalo against Jack Eichel of the Sabres.

Foudy acknowledges that his experience in the NHL has been very helpful.

“Anytime you can go up and play at that level, you try to soak up everything you can and then bring it here [to London],” he said.

Next up for the Knights is a game in Kitchener that will decide first place in the Western Conference. London enters the game one point ahead of the Rangers, with a game in hand.

“It’s a huge game and everyone knows it,” Foudy said. “The rivalry is always there and playing in Kitchener is always a whole lot of fun so we need to go in there and play the best game we can.”

The game will be the final meeting of the regular season between London and the Rangers. the Knights have won three of the first five but only one of the games has been decided by fewer than three goals.

Coverage on 980 CFPL will start at 6:30 p.m.