No-pants burglar reportedly breaks into California home, makes eggs, eats flan

A California man has been accused of entering a home and being found pantless, making scrambled eggs and eating flan.

According to Riverside County Jail inmate records, Carl Cimino, 61, of Desert Hot Springs was booked on a charge of burglary on Tuesday morning.

Those in the Riverside County home at the time say they woke to loud banging and yelling at around 7:30 a.m.

According to The Desert Sun, they discovered a half-naked man scrambling eggs — with bologna and ranch dressing — and snacking on flan.

“I would’ve been mad if I made flan and he ate it,” Melanie Rivera, 19, told The Desert Sun.

She was home with her cousins, a 19-year-old woman and 14-year-old boy.

Around 40 minutes later, police officials arrived on the scene and removed the man from the home. The publication says they had to use a police dog to take the uncooperative man into custody.

The local newspaper reports that he was incoherent and placed on a gurney, adding that the home residents, who say they were unhurt, believe the suspect entered through an unlocked door.

Past jail records show Cimino was out on bail after an arrest in late January on drug-related charges.

While it would certainly be scary waking up to a stranger cooking in the kitchen, Riviera and her cousins didn’t seem too bothered by it after the fact.

“I’m just kind of like, ‘Wow, that really happened,'” she said. “We’re just laughing.”

