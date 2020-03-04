History of the ’90s podcast: Pirate Radio and the release of Nelson Mandela

Send this page to someone via email

View link »

In this episode of History of the ’90s, Kenzora is looking at some aspects of the anti-apartheid struggle that you might not know: pirate radio and protest songs.

Pirate Radio was a weapon used by the African congress to inspire Black South Africans and counter propaganda and misinformation by the apartheid government.

While protest songs performed by Western musicians played a pivotal role in raising awareness in the rest of the world about the injustices in South Africa, Pirate Radio and protest songs inside South Africa helped put pressure on the government and helped end apartheid.

This led to the release of Nelson Mandela from a prison near Cape Town, South Africa — one of the most memorable events of the 1990s. We all remember the day he walked arm and arm with his wife and then raised a fist in victory after surviving 27 years behind bars.

Story continues below advertisement

Following Mandela’s release, apartheid was dismantled, and he became the first democratically elected president in a free South Africa.

It had been a long walk to freedom for Mandela and a long fight by all South Africans to end apartheid.

If you enjoy History of the ’90s, please take a minute to rate it, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @1990shistory

Facebook: @1990shistory

Instagram: @that90spodcast

Email: 90s@curiouscast.ca

Guests:

Sekibakiba Peter Lekgoathi (Ph.D.)

Associate Professor of History

University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg

We LOVE that you are loving the ‘History of the 90s‘ podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “History of the 90s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the History of the 90s page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Story continues below advertisement

Open the Spotify app, search for “History of the 90s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the History of the 90s page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.