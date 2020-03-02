Advanced voting in Cambridge byelection to be held on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Advanced voting for the byelection in Cambridge’s Ward 7 will take place on Saturday at City Hall between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Election Day will be held on March 23 as voters look to replace Frank Monteiro, who died in October.

Those looking to cast a ballot on election day can do so from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Forward Baptist Church, French Club Banquet Hall and Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary School.

Normal voting rules apply as you must be 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, a resident or an owner or tenant of land in Ward 7, and not prohibited from voting under any act or from holding municipal office.

Nine people have entered the race to replace Monteiro on Cambridge City Council.

The list of certified candidates includes Cole Boland, Cody Botelho, Connie Cody, Manuel Da Silva, Scott Hamilton, R.J. Johnston, Sandra Lemieux, Vandan Patel and Simon Weresch.