Canada

Advanced voting in Cambridge byelection to be held on Saturday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 11:13 am
Those needing to cast a ballot in advance of the byelection can do so on Saturday.
Those needing to cast a ballot in advance of the byelection can do so on Saturday. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

Advanced voting for the byelection in Cambridge’s Ward 7 will take place on Saturday at City Hall between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Election Day will be held on March 23 as voters look to replace Frank Monteiro, who died in October.

READ MORE: Cambridge to hold byelection to fill Ward 7 vacancy

Those looking to cast a ballot on election day can do so from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Forward Baptist Church, French Club Banquet Hall and Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary School.

Normal voting rules apply as you must be 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, a resident or an owner or tenant of land in Ward 7, and not prohibited from voting under any act or from holding municipal office.

READ MORE: Cambridge Coun. Frank Monteiro dies

Nine people have entered the race to replace Monteiro on Cambridge City Council.

Story continues below advertisement

The list of certified candidates includes Cole Boland, Cody Botelho, Connie Cody, Manuel Da Silva, Scott Hamilton, R.J. Johnston, Sandra Lemieux, Vandan Patel and Simon Weresch.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CambridgeCambridge newsFrank MonteiroScott HamiltonCambridge byelectionCambridge Ward 7Sandra LemieuxWard 7 cambridge byelection
