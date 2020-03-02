Freezing rain likely in Ottawa area on Monday, Environment Canada forecasts

Send this page to someone via email

Watch out for freezing rain Monday afternoon in Ottawa and in the areas east of the national capital, Environment Canada says.

Precipitation moving into eastern Ontario from the southwest may come down as freezing rain for a “brief period” Monday afternoon, particularly in areas near the Ottawa River, according to a special weather statement for Ottawa issued by the weather agency.

This may cause roads, walkways and parking lots to turn “icy and slippery” and could impact commuters’ trips home after work, Environment Canada says.

The agency expects the precipitation to turn into rain by late afternoon as temperatures creep closer to and above 0 C.

Monday kicked off at around -5 C in Ottawa, with the wind chill making it feel more like -11 C. Environment Canada predicts a low of -9 C at night.

Tuesday is forecast to be warmer, with a high of 5 C during the day and a low of -4 at night.

Meanwhile, a freezing rain warning is in effect in neighbouring Prescott and Russell.

The weather event will cause “a thin glaze of ice to develop on untreated surfaces” and may impact the afternoon commute, Environment Canada’s warning says.

There, the agency is also predicting a changeover to rain by the evening.