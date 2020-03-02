1 person injured in George Street house fire in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital for burns and smoke inhalation following a house fire in Peterborough on Sunday night.

According to Peterborough Fire Services, crews responded around 11:05 p.m. to a fire in a single-family residence on George Street North.

Platoon chief Don Broersma says crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the first floor of the home.

Firefighters quickly got the blaze under control and fire damage was limited to the first floor, Broersma said.

There were two people in the home when the fire broke out.

Damage is pegged at $150,000.

Broersma said the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and Peterborough Fire Services are investigating the cause of the fire.

