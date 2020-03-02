Menu

1 person injured in George Street house fire in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 9:07 am
Updated March 2, 2020 9:09 am
One hurt in George St. fire in Peterborough
One person was taken to hospital for burns and smoke inhalation following a house fire in Peterborough on Sunday night.

One person was taken to hospital for burns and smoke inhalation following a house fire in Peterborough on Sunday night.

According to Peterborough Fire Services, crews responded around 11:05 p.m. to a fire in a single-family residence on George Street North.

READ MORE: House fire in Colborne deemed suspicious: Northumberland OPP

Platoon chief Don Broersma says crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the first floor of the home.

Firefighters quickly got the blaze under control and fire damage was limited to the first floor, Broersma said.

There were two people in the home when the fire broke out.

Damage is pegged at $150,000.

Broersma said the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and Peterborough Fire Services are investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire at 2 Colborne barns leaves half a million dollars in estimated damage
Fire at 2 Colborne barns leaves half a million dollars in estimated damage
