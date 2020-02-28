Menu

Vancouver police report wave of bogus calls with recording of woman in apparent distress

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 3:59 pm
Employee theft is costing the public purse thousands of dollars in Saskatchewan.
Vancouver police are notifying the public about a wave of what appear to be disturbing prank calls. File / Global News

It’s not quite a phone scam, but Vancouver police are alerting the public about a series of disturbing telephone calls.

The VPD says it has been notified at least six times in the last week by people who got a call from an African area code.

READ MORE: Vancouver police warn of new scam: fraudsters presenting themselves as Vancouver police

When they picked up, they heard a recording of a woman in distress, police said.

Police spoke out on the incidents in response to a social media post from a woman on Twitter who described the unsettling call.

“Just received the most terrible scam prank call from a +44# of a woman screaming/ sobbing as if being attacked & “responded” to me & when I asked who it was, said “it’s me!!” wrote Twitter user @BackstageRider

While the calls appear to be bogus and blanketing the region, police are asking the public to always err on the side of caution and call 911 if they think someone might be in danger.

RCMP say they have taken ‘big step’ forward with CRA scam investigation arrests
RCMP say they have taken ‘big step’ forward with CRA scam investigation arrests
