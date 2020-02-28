Theatre and tech collide in dystopian TELUS World of Science show

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in 20 years, live theatre is back at the TELUS World of Science’s Zeidler Dome.

Girl in the Machine explores digital dependency and human relationships with the help of a 360-degree visual experience. The Dome’s digital visualization theatre features 10K resolution.

“It’s a dystopian drama that focuses on a couple and what happens to them when a mysterious black box enters their house,” explained artistic producer and director Brenley Charkow. “[The dome] was the perfect space. The audience can experience exactly what the character is feeling.”

Charkow said the performance focuses on technology and digital dependency.

“If you’re a fan of Black Mirror… you’re going to love this,” Charkow said.

The production team, which includes five University of Alberta grads, worked with a projection designer, whose resume includes Broadway, to shoot the 10K resolution and 360-degree visuals.

“In this theatre, we introduced new video projection technology. This is one of the most sophisticated, highest-resolution video projection systems in the world,” said the Telus World of Science’s Frank Florian. “We use 12 Sony 4K projectors with the edges blended together to give us a complete image over the entire done of 10K resolution.” Tweet This

Florian explained 10K resolution is almost four times greater resolution in the number of pixels on the screen compared to what you see on a 4K TV or at the movies.

The performance is the first theatrical production in the Dome since it re-opened after an extensive renovation in 2018.

The Dome helps create an immersive experience for audiences.

“There are a limited number of dome theatres in all of Canada. That’s what makes this venue special,” said Florian. Tweet This

“The baseline for dome theatres right now is 4K, more are going 8K, but we decided we would take that extra step to 10K basically to create better star fields for our regular science programming.”

Girl in the Machine is written by Stef Smith, an Olivier-award winning UK playwright.

The show runs from March 3 to 8, 2020. You can purchase tickets here.