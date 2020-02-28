Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Manitoba to push ahead with carbon tax challenge in court, says Premier Brian Pallister

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2020 1:33 pm
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister talks to reporters in Brandon, Man., Tuesday, Jan.21, 2020. Pallister says he will push ahead with a carbon tax challenge in court.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister talks to reporters in Brandon, Man., Tuesday, Jan.21, 2020. Pallister says he will push ahead with a carbon tax challenge in court. Steve Lambert/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is pushing ahead with a court challenge of the federal carbon tax although Premier Brian Pallister says he’d still like to see a deal with Ottawa.

Pallister says his government has filed its written arguments in Federal Court and is asking for a judicial review to strike down the federal tax.

He says Manitoba wants to charge a lower carbon tax because of billions of dollars the province has spent on building clean hydroelectric power.

READ MORE: After losing in Alberta, carbon tax heads to Supreme Court — here’s what to know

No date has been set for court arguments, and Pallister says he is hoping the province and Ottawa can reach a deal before the case is heard.

Manitoba originally planned a $25-per-tonne carbon tax, but the federal government said that wasn’t high enough and imposed its own levy, which is to rise to $50 per tonne by 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatchewan government is challenging the federal carbon tax next month in the Supreme Court of Canada.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Manitoba carbon taxCarbon Tax Manitobacarbon tax in manitoba supreme courtcarbon tax supreme courtmanitoba carbon tax courtmanitoba carbon tax court pallistermanitoba carbon tax fight
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.